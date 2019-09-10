International Development News
Hailee Steinfeld offered lead role in 'Hawkeye' series

PTI Los Angeles
Updated: 10-09-2019 12:07 IST
Actor Hailee Steinfeld is in talks with Marvel Studios to join its upcoming "Hawkeye" series. According to Variety, Steinfeld is being considered for a lead role in the series.

The limited series will see actor Jeremy Renner reprising the role of the titular bow-wielding hero, which he played in a series of Marvel movies including "Avengers: Endgame". Jonathan Igla is on board to write and executive produce the series.

"Hawkeye" series will be produced by Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige. It will premiere on the soon-to-launch Disney+ streaming service.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

