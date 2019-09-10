Hailee Steinfeld offered lead role in 'Hawkeye' series

Actor Hailee Steinfeld is in talks with Marvel Studios to join its upcoming "Hawkeye" series. According to Variety, Steinfeld is being considered for a lead role in the series.

The limited series will see actor Jeremy Renner reprising the role of the titular bow-wielding hero, which he played in a series of Marvel movies including "Avengers: Endgame". Jonathan Igla is on board to write and executive produce the series.

"Hawkeye" series will be produced by Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige. It will premiere on the soon-to-launch Disney+ streaming service.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)