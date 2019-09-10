FACTBOX-Apple launches streaming service at $4.99/month

Apple Inc on Tuesday launched a new streaming TV service, which will showcase original shows at a monthly price of $4.99. At an event held at the Steve Jobs Theater at the company's Cupertino, California headquarters, Apple is also expected to launch new iPhones.

Apple's Arcade game streaming service will also be available later this month.

APPLE TV PLUS:

** Shows to be available from Nov. 1 ** Will be available in over 100 countries

** Priced at $4.99 per month ** Customers who buy iPhone, iPad or Mac will get one year streaming subscription free

** Through family sharing, up to six members can share one subscription APPLE ARCADE:

** To launch 100 games; available on Sept. 19 ** Unlimited games for $4.99 per month

** One month free trial

