Dua Lipa teases new music

Dua Lipa is busy working on her next studio album and the singer has promised the music will be worth the wait. The new record will be the follow-up to her 2017 self-titled debut album.

"I'm so excited for all the new music and I'm excited to bring something new very soon. I've been eagerly waiting to finally get it out there," Lipa told Entertainment Tonight. The "New Rules" hitmaker recently revealed that the project is "nostalgic" and has a "dancercise class" feel to it.

