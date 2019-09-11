International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Dua Lipa teases new music

PTI Los Angeles
Updated: 11-09-2019 11:26 IST
Dua Lipa teases new music

Image Credit: Flickr

Dua Lipa is busy working on her next studio album and the singer has promised the music will be worth the wait. The new record will be the follow-up to her 2017 self-titled debut album.

"I'm so excited for all the new music and I'm excited to bring something new very soon. I've been eagerly waiting to finally get it out there," Lipa told Entertainment Tonight. The "New Rules" hitmaker recently revealed that the project is "nostalgic" and has a "dancercise class" feel to it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019