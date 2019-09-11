Lili Reinhart clarifies relationship with Cole Sprouse

Lili Reinhart appears to have put the rumors of her breakup with Cole Sprouse to rest after the actor referred to her "Riverdale" co-star as her "boyfriend" in a recent interview. Reports of the duo parting ways after two years of dating started doing the rounds in July.

In an interview with Coveteur magazine, when asked about her Halloween dressing up plans, Reinhart said, "I think I'm leaning in towards a character for Halloween. I think I'm going to do it with my boyfriend, Cole. I don't want to spoil it if it's not going to happen, but it's a TV duo." The actors, who play a couple Betty-Jughead on the CW's spin-off of the Archie comics, sparked romance rumors in May 2017. They confirmed their relationship next year when they posed together on the 2018 Met Gala red carpet.

