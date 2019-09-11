Soumitra Chatterjee to shoot after release from hospital

Actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who was admitted to a city hospital with respiratory tract infection in mid-August, will hit the shooting floor for two days from September 14, a family source said on Wednesday. Chatterjee's daughter Poulomi Basu told PTI that the actor will shoot for a Bengali flick only for two days on September 14 and 15 due to prior commitment to the director.

This will be Chatterjee's first shoot after his release from the hospital. "He will take part in shooting only for two days as he had given a prior commitment to the director. However, he will not be able to attend any more shootings for some time now," Basu said, adding that the 84-year-old actor is recovering.

Asked if any doctor will be present on the floor during the shoot, Basu said that has not yet been decided but he will follow the advises of his physicians. Soumitra Chatterjee will essay the role of a wheelchair-bound elderly person, grandfather of the lead male protagonist in 'Romance', the film's director Shyamal Bose said.

The Dadasaheb Phalke awardee was admitted to a private hospital on August 14 with respiratory tract infection along with age-related health issues and was discharged on August 21. Chatterjee, who has acted in over 250 films including 14 movies directed by Satyajit Ray, was conferred the Legion d'honour by the French government in 2018..

