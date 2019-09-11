Britney Spears' father Jaime is no longer her conservator

Singer Britney Spears' father Jaime has stepped down as her conservator. According to ETOnline, Jaime cited his ongoing health struggles as the reason for stepping down. He has been replaced by Jodi Montgomery, who is currently the singer's care manager, will also serve as her conservator till January 20, 2020.

The conservatorship was put in place after Britney was involved in a string of high profile and highly publicised incidents from 2006 to 2008. Montgomery has been granted wide reaching powers to look after the 37-year-old singer.

The move came days after Jamie was accused of physically assaulting one of Britney's teenage sons, Sean. According to reports, after the incident, Britney's two sons sought restraining orders against Jamie.

