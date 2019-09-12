NZ On Air, Film Commission announce funding for four scripted series projects

NZ On Air and the New Zealand Film Commission (NZFC) have announced further development funding of $80,000 each to four scripted series projects.

In June this year, the two agencies partnered on Raupapa Whakaari Drama to the World, an initiative to support writer/producer teams to develop distinctive, high-end scripted series drama with the international and domestic appeal.

The projects selected for further development funding are:

All Of Me - Shoshana McCallum, Natalie Medlock, Dan Musgrove, Peter Salmon

Depressed and ready to end it all, Lauren orders an illegal clone to replace her. But when she messes up the process and gets three unsatisfactory duplicates, she is forced to stick around and deal with herself.

Ashes and Prophets - Kath Akuhata-Brown, Greg McGee, Philippa Rennie, Robin Scholes, Lee Tamahori

Arson, kidnapping, and murder engulf a small New Zealand town, as a Maori Rastafarian sect exacts revenge for historical land theft.

Rockburn - Hannah Marshall, Gareth Williams, David de Lautour, Kelly Martin

Trauma experienced as a teenager on her family farm, Rockburn, reverberates throughout three distinct ages of Celia Ray's life. Now, a social worker in her 50s, she must confront her past to save a young girl's future.

Drunk Poetry - Briar Grace-Smith, Desray Armstrong, Victor Rodger

Newly separated and in her forties, Lizzie discovers she has the emotional brain of a fourteen-year-old. Now she has to grow up all over again.

The four projects have been selected from 10 teams that participated in an intensive week-long Series Drama Lab with senior executives, showrunners, producers, and writers from internationally acclaimed shows including Marcella, American Horror Story, Better Call Saul, Bloodline, Glee, Glitch, Please Like Me, Succession and Supergirl.

Following the Lab, the teams were then invited to submit their re-worked projects.

"The quality of the applicants for Raupapa Whakaari was exceptional and highlights what wonderful storytellers we have in New Zealand," said NZFC CEO, Annabelle Sheehan. "It was difficult to choose the final four, but they stood out for their strong, original concepts and their potential to resonate with both local and global audiences while remaining distinctively New Zealand stories."

"The four projects selected come from terrific teams. All have the potential to become much-loved stories locally and internationally. We are excited to see Raupapa Whakaari creating the environment for bold ideas to flourish, " said Jane Wrightson, CEO of NZ On Air.