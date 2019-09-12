Liv Tyler to star in Fox's '9-1-1' spin-off 'Lone Star'

Actor Liv Tyler is set to star alongside Rob Lowe in 20th Century Fox's upcoming "9-1-1" spin-off series. According to The Hollywood Report, the show, titled "9-1-1: Lone Star", has been created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear.

It will feature Lowe as a New York City firefighter Owen, who moves with his son to Austin, where he tries to balance saving people who are at their most vulnerable and solving problems in his own life. Tyler, 42, will portray Michelle Blake, a chief paramedic who's a little rock 'n' roll and sometimes a bad girl, but always the boss.

Described as a "brilliant and wry", Blake matches wits with Owen in the station but is also obsessed with finding out what happened to her younger sister, who disappeared two years earlier. Minear will also serve as showrunner. He will executive produce the show alongside Murphy and Falchuk, while Lowe will be co-executive producer.

Produced by Fox, "Lone Star" will premiere on January 19, 2020. Tyler, best known for "Leftovers" and "Lord of the Rings" trilogy, is currently awaiting the release of her film "Ad Astra", which also features Brad Pitt and Ruth Negga. It hits the theatres worldwide later this month.

