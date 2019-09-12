Kevin Hart released from hospital, now at rehabilitation centre

Kevin Hart has been discharged from the hospital, more than a week after he was injured in a car crash. According to People magazine, the 40-year-old actor left the hospital on Wednesday and is now at a rehabilitation facility.

Hart was hospitalized on September 1 after his vintage car in veered into an embankment in Malibu Hills, California. The vehicle was being driven by his friend, 28-year-old Jared Black. The driver was determined not to be under the influence of alcohol, according to a report from the California Highway Patrol. Both Hart and the driver suffered "major back injuries" and were "transported and treated at nearby hospitals".

According to TMZ, Hart will stay for at least a week at the rehabilitation facility, where he is receiving "intense" physical therapy.

