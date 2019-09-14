Nick congratulates Priyanka, 'Sky is Pink' team for TIFF premiere

Nick Jonas who is busy with the 'Happiness Begins' tour and could not accompany his wife Priyanka Chopra for the premiere of 'The Sky Is Pink' at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is all praises for her and said that the 'movie is so powerful.' Nick posted a picture of Priyanka along with her co-stars, Farhan Akhtar, and Shonali Bose writing, "Congrats @priyankachopra and the entire The Sky Is Pink team on your #tiff premiere! This movie is so powerful."

Soon Priyanka replied to the Instagram story saying, "Thank you baby @nickjonas" and posted a screenshot of Nick's Instagram story on her photo-sharing application. 'The Sky Is Pink' marks the Bollywood comeback of Priyanka after a hiatus of almost three years.

The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13. It also sheds light on the love story of her parents. It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, and will hit the big screens on October 11.

Priyanka last appeared in Hollywood film 'Isn't It Romantic', starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, and Adam DeVine. (ANI)

Also Read: Mariah Carey says she's 'starting a band' with Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)