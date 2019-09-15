Amanda Seyfried in negotiations to star in 'Things Heard & Seen'

Amanda Seyfried is in talks to feature in horror thriller "Things Heard & Seen" set at Netflix. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is an adaptation of Elizabeth Brundage's novel "All Things Cease to Appear".

Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini have penned the script and will direct. The story revolves around a young couple who move to a farm near a small town in upstate New York. The new house is haunted, cursed by the murder of its former owners, and as secrets are revealed, the darkness in the couple's marriage is also exposed.

Seyfried will play the wife. As per the sources, the tone of the project is similar to the streamer's acclaimed series "The Haunting of Hill House".

Anthony Bregman, along with Stefanie Azpiazu, Peter Cron and Julie Cohen, are attached to produce. The makers are hoping to begin shooting later this year.

