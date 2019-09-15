Wiz Khalifa to guest star on 'Dickinson'

Rapper-actor Wiz Khalifa will be starring in a guest role on upcoming period drama "Dickinson". The Apple TV Plus series will see Hailee Steinfeld playing acclaimed 19th century poet Emily Dickinson.

Khalifa will essay 'Death', an imaginary character who "personifies a crucial theme found throughout Emily Dickinson's real works of poetry", reported Variety. In the show, he is depicted as Emily's muse.

The rapper will appear in multiple episodes of the half-hour series. It is a comedic take on Dickinson's world, exploring the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of a budding writer who does not fit in to her own time due to her imaginative point of view.

David Gordon Green is directing and executive producing the series, with Alena Smith attached as creator. The show debuts on November 1 on the new streaming service.

