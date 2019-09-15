Mia Khalifa removes viewers’ confusion who relate porn with real life

Mia Khalifa is always on the headlines these days. The reasons may be small but fans are eager to get updates on the former porn star. Last week, a rumor broke out that she would be a part of Salman Khan's highly popular reality television show Bigg Boss 13. But that was just a rumor with no evidence in support of the claim.

Many believe Mia Khalifa is frustrated. Recently, the Pornhub legend-turned sports presenter has told her avid followers and fans to leave her alone in social media. The 26-year-old former pornographic actress recently wrote on her Instagram Post Warning Fans to "Leave her F*cking Alone".

"17 Million of you crazies 😄, thank you so so soooo much!!! I love every single one of you, but please leave me the f*** alone if you see me at an airport before 9 AM. The encounter is guaranteed to be unpleasant," Mia Khalifa wrote on Instagram.

In a recent conversation with Stephen Sackur, the anchor of BBC News' HARDtalk, Mia Khalifa revealed that the post-traumatic stress started ruling over her after she left the porn industry. She said to Stephen Sackur she was left with no choice after being offered to shoot the scene wearing hijab although she was totally opposed to it. She admitted during her interview that she was well aware she was doing something provocative.

After performing porn scenes wearing hijab, she gained instant popularity including criticism from writers and religious figures and side-by-side she started receiving a series of death threats from the Muslim fundamentalists across the world who found her act highly offensive.

Mia Khalifa also tried to remove confusion of people who watch porn and try to relate with real life. She said, "The things that men see in videos, they expect from the women in their lives, and that's just not reality. No one is going to be that perfect, no one is going to do those acts on a Wednesday night with the person they love."