Jenny Slate's first comedy special to premiere on Netflix

Actor-comedienne Jenny Slate on Monday revealed that her first comedy special is set to premiere on streaming platform Netflix on October 22. The part stand-up, part documentary, titled "Jenny Slate: Stage Fright", will give the audiences a deeper look inside the actor's life.

Slate will share personal moments from her upbringing in Milton, Massachusetts, with anecdotes from her family and friends. In a video uploaded on Instagram, the performer said she was excited about her collaboration with Netflix.

"Hi, I made a special for Netflix. It's a comedy special," she said. She wrote in the caption, "It's part stand-up, part documentary about my family, my fears, my heart, and a lot of other things that will make you laugh."

Slate has previously lent her voice to Netflix's animated sitcom "Big Mouth".

