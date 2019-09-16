International Development News
Jenny Slate's first comedy special to premiere on Netflix

PTI Los Angeles
Updated: 16-09-2019 19:46 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Actor-comedienne Jenny Slate on Monday revealed that her first comedy special is set to premiere on streaming platform Netflix on October 22. The part stand-up, part documentary, titled "Jenny Slate: Stage Fright", will give the audiences a deeper look inside the actor's life.

Slate will share personal moments from her upbringing in Milton, Massachusetts, with anecdotes from her family and friends. In a video uploaded on Instagram, the performer said she was excited about her collaboration with Netflix.

"Hi, I made a special for Netflix. It's a comedy special," she said. She wrote in the caption, "It's part stand-up, part documentary about my family, my fears, my heart, and a lot of other things that will make you laugh."

Slate has previously lent her voice to Netflix's animated sitcom "Big Mouth".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
