Dan Aykroyd officially returning for 'Ghostbusters 2020'

Veteran actor Dan Aykroyd has confirmed that he will be making an appearance in Jason Reitman's upcoming "Ghostbusters" movie. Aykroyd portrayed Raymond Stantz in the original 1984 supernatural comedy and its sequel, alongside Bill Murray's Peter Venkman and Harold Ramis' Egon Spengler. Both films were directed by Jason's father, Ivan Reitman.

Appearing on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, the 67-year-old actor said, "I'm not in the pictures so much anymore. We've got the 'Ghostbusters' movie that we're working on now and I will have to be performing in that." "Ivan Reitman's son Jason has written a new movie called, well, it's gonna be 'Ghostbusters', the third movie. It will be all, most of the original people and then young stars," he added.

Aykroyd hoped that Murray would also make an appearance in the film. Previously, Sigourney Weaver, who portrayed Dana Barett in the franchise, had confirmed that she will also be reprising her role in the new installment, which has been titled "Ghostbusters 2020".

Jason will direct from a screenplay he co-wrote with Gil Kenan. The project is being headlined by Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, and McKenna Grace. "Ghostbusters 2020" is being touted as a direct sequel to 1989's "Ghostbuster II". The film has a release date of July 20 next year.

