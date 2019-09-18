International Development News
Development News Edition
Documentary film based on life of Uttarakhand farmer nominated for Oscars

PTI Dehradun
Updated: 18-09-2019 00:56 IST
Moti Bagh, a documentary film based on the struggle of a farmer in a remote Himalayan village, has been nominated for the Oscars, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Tuesday. The chief minister congratulated the director, Nirmal Chander Dandriyal, and said the film is based on the life of Vidyadutt, a farmer living in the state's Pauri Garhwal region.

The film, Rawat said, will inspire youths to stay in their villages and work for their communities. "It will help stop migrations from remote areas," he said. The chief minister appealed to young farmers to play a role in preventing migration and said they should take advantage of schemes launched by the state government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
