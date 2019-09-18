Thomas Middleditch reveals swinging 'saved' his marriage

'Silicon Valley' star Thomas Middleditch recently revealed that it was swinging that saved his marriage. In an interview with Playboy for its upcoming issue, the actor opened up about his swinger lifestyle and marriage to costume designer Mollie Gates, cited Page Six.

"Only after I got married was I like, 'Mollie, I'm sorry, but we have to get nontraditional here.' To her credit, instead of saying 'F-k you, I'm out,' she was like, 'Let's figure this out,'" he recalled. "To be honest, swinging has saved our marriage.," he added.

"I don't know how much I can say, because I don't want my wife to be mad at me," he prefaced his conversation. "I love my wife like I've never loved anyone before," Middleditch said. "With two people who feel that way about each other, how do you go down that road? It's tough. Bring a therapist along for the ride."

Asked if he is concerned to become the face of swingers, he said, "I would be honored to be the face of something." However, Middleditch admitted that it is a slippery slope when it comes to fans wanting to sleep with him.

"That's one of the trickier elements of it all because Mollie doesn't get that and yet she has to witness it," he said. Middleditch tied the knot with Gates in August 2015 after almost three years of dating. (ANI)

