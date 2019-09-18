Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter files restraining order against brother Aaron

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter has filed a restraining order against his brother Aaron Carter saying that he threatened to kill his "pregnant wife and unborn child." "After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today," Nick, wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

"In light of Aaron's increasingly alarming behaviour and his recent confession that he harbours thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family," Nick said. Continuing further the singer wrote, "We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else."

According to TMZ that has obtained the order, the 31-year-old Aaron must stay at least 100 feet away from Nick, his wife, Lauren Kitt, their kids, other family members and their residence in Las Vegas. However, Aaron denied the claims in a tweet on Tuesday writing, "I am astounded at the accusations being made against me and I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family."

Aaron's family has been concerned about his mental state. He has claimed that police have been to his home to check on his mental health. "Aaron is following the law and continues to be fully cooperative with any and all inquiries made by law enforcement. There have been multiple wellness checks made and none have ever resulted in any action," Page Six quoted Carter's representative. (ANI)

Also Read: Backstreet Boy Nick Carter files restraining order against brother Aaron

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)