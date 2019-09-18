Larry King's estranged wife breaks silence on divorce

Legendary broadcaster Larry King's estranged wife Shawn Southwick King has finally broken her silence nearly a month after King filed for divorce. Shawn revealed that she "was crushed" by the news, in an interview with DailyMailTV, cited Fox News.

"I had no idea that this was coming, it hurt yeah. I was totally blindsided," Shawn revealed. In August, King decided to end his nearly 22 years of marriage with his seventh wife Shawn.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast which first reported news of the divorce and as reported by People, the 85-year-old star filed divorce against his 59-year-old wife in Los Angeles Superior Court citing irreconcilable differences. "I'm sad, I never expected to be at this place in my life, in our lives and have this happen in such a public way," said Shawn.

Adding that she hasn't been served any legal paperwork yet said, "I don't think, again I'm not in Larry's head, I refuse to believe that he intended to humiliate me. It's strange, I can't quite wrap my head around it, but it is what it is... it hurts." Speaking about the former CNN host, Shawn went on to state that "Larry has a very strong personality, Larry does what Larry wants, that doesn't mean that I can't disagree with him because I have and I do and will continue for as long as we are on this earth."

The couple, who tied the knot on September 1997, share two sons: Chance, 20, and Cannon, 19. Shawn noted that her sole focus is her kids, "Larry's been through a lot. Am I upset? Am I sad? Yes, but I'm not here to diss Larry at all, what's most important to me is our boys and that they don't get hurt anymore." (ANI)

