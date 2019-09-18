International Development News
Development News Edition
Sterling K Brown to produce drama 'Everyday Insanity'

PTI Los Angeles
Updated: 18-09-2019 14:36 IST
Sterling K Brown is backing another drama series. The Emmy winner is set to produce "Everyday Insanity" with his "This Is Us" executive producer Ken Olin, reported Deadline.

Fox has given a script commitment with penalty to the one-hour drama penned by Laura Bensick. The series draws inspiration from Bensick's life about three starkly different families who form a "created family" to support each other after their loved ones are diagnosed with mental illnesses.

Bensick is also executive producing, along with Danielle Reardon. Twentieth Century Fox Television is co-producing with Brown's Indian Meadows and Fox Entertainment.

The development came days after Brown announced producing slavery drama "Washington Black", set at Hulu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

