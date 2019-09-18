Liam Payne confident about One Direction's reunion

Singer-songwriter Liam Payne opened up about the future of the famed band One Direction and revealed that most of the group members are ready to reunite. Payne shared that his former bandmates Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan are ready for a One Direction reunion, but he isn't sure about Harry Styles, reported Us Weekly.

The 26-year-old singer revealed in an interview with SiriusXM Hits 1's 'The Morning Mash Up' that he hasn't spoken to Styles "in a while". On being asked when does he think a One Direction reunion will happen, Payne said it's hard to predict because of his lack of communication with Styles.

"I say different times all the time," Payne said. "It's difficult. I haven't spoken to Harry in a while, so I don't know where his head is at with a reunion. I heard he mentioned it in some sort of magazine thing or whatever the other day, which is cool," he added.

As for Tomlinson and Horan, Payne is sure about where they stand when it comes to the famed boy-band getting back together. "I think everybody else has been really outspoken. I think they're ready to go whenever. I think Niall was ready the day we decided to stop. He was like, 'I'm sure we're coming back in tomorrow, boys!" He was just ready to go," Payne said.

The 'Stack It Up' singer didn't mention Zayn Malik, who quit the band five months before the group announced its hiatus in 2015, but he did reference the 'Pillowtalk' singer and Styles when he was asked earlier in the interview about which 1D members were most likely to have a baby last. Payne is a father of 2-year-old son Bear with ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole, while Tomlinson is a father of 3-year-old son Freddie with stylist Briana Jungwirth.

In August 2015, Horan, Payne, and Tomlinson announced that the band would be taking an indefinite break. Although the members denied that the hiatus was permanent, a source told Us Weekly in January 2016 that the band was done for good. The boy band, which was created on season 7 of The X Factor UK in 2010, released five albums.

In his Rolling Stone cover story in August, Styles said that he is down for a reunion but is prioritising his solo career right now. "I don't know. I don't think I'd ever say I'd never do it again, because I don't feel that way," he said.

"If there's a time when we all really want to do it, that's the only time for us to do it, because I don't think it should be about anything else other than the fact that we're all like, 'Hey, this was really fun. We should do this again'," Styles said at that time. "But until that time, I feel like I'm really enjoying making music and experimenting. I enjoy making music this way too much to see myself doing a full switch, to go back and do that again. Because I also think if we went back to doing things the same way, it wouldn't be the same, anyway," he added.

After forming the band in 2010, One Direction rose to stardom with hits songs such as 'What Makes You Beautiful' and 'Best Song Ever'. (ANI)

