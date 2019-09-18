The Dragon Prince Season 3 synopsis discussed, High chance of 4 more installments

The Dragon Prince Season 3 is already confirmed and fans of the fantasy computer-animated television series are excited as the series' cast actively promoted it at the Comic-Con in San Diego.

The Dragon Prince Season 3 will cover the last book of the trilogy saga titled 'Sun'. This was teased at the Comic-Con 2019. If the idea is not changed, the series will have two more two-season series for a seven-season arc in total.

Diving more directly in The Dragon Prince Season 3, Inverse has given some details that should be revealed for the audience who have passionately waiting for it. Jack DeSena's voice-lending character Callum disclosed that his character would explore his newfound magic abilities after Dragon Prince Season 2 and would touch on other forms of magic. The fans will also see reunion of Gren and Amaya in the upcoming season.

Paula Burrows, who lends voice for Rayla, revealed that the imminent season would feature Elf Callum, a reversal of the scenes where her own elven character had to disguise herself as a human. New details about Rayla's history is coming up, what Paula revealed, who said it "was very impactful for me."

Fans will be unhappy to know that Harrow would no longer be seen in the upcoming season. One of the executive producers, Justin Richmond said, Harrow is dead.

Here's the official synopsis of The Dragon Prince Season 3 that states that the "new plot will find Rayla and Callum finally at the cusp of entering Xadia, while young Ezran returns home to take his place on the throne. Lord Viren will see the effects of his influence and power of his new ally – the mysterious Startouch elf, Aaravos."

Stay tuned with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.