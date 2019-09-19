'9-1-1: Lone Star' adds Jim Parrack to its cast

Actor Jim Parrack has joined Liv Tyler and Rob Lowe to star in the Fox spinoff series '9-1-1: Lone Star'. The upcoming series will feature Lowe essaying the role of Capt. Owen Strand, a sophisticated New York fireman who, along with his adult son, re-locates to Austin.

Tyler will play Michelle Blake, a chief paramedic who is always bossy. Meanwhile, the latest entrant Parrack will be seen playing Judd Ryder, a lifelong Texas firefighter marred by tragedy.

Ryder is highly suspicious of outsiders especially the newcomer Strand (Lowe). He is married to 9-1-1 call center operator Grace Ryder. On the work front, Parrack is best known for playing the role of Hoyt on the hit HBO series 'True Blood'.

Some of his other TV credits include 'Escape at Dannemora', 'The Deuce', 'Resurrection', 'CSI', and 'Supernatural'. Along with, he has also appeared in films like 'Suicide Squad', 'Fury', and 'The Adderall Diaries'.

The upcoming series is scheduled to premiere on January 19, 2020. It was created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuck, and Tim Minear. (ANI)

