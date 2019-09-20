International Development News
Jason Isaacs to voice Soviet Superman in 'Red Son' movie

PTI Los Angeles
Updated: 20-09-2019 12:20 IST
Actor Jason Isaacs has joined the voice cast of "Red Son" animated film as Soviet Superman. According to Entertainment Weekly, the Warner Bros movie is based on 2003 DC Comics miniseries "Superman: Red Son", from writer Mark Millar and artists Dave Johnson and Killian Plunkett.

In the comic, the Man of Steel's iconic S chest symbol is replaced by the hammer and sickle of the communist iconography. "Superman: Red Son" will be released on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital download in early 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
