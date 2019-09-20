Jason Isaacs to voice Soviet Superman in 'Red Son' movie

Actor Jason Isaacs has joined the voice cast of "Red Son" animated film as Soviet Superman. According to Entertainment Weekly, the Warner Bros movie is based on 2003 DC Comics miniseries "Superman: Red Son", from writer Mark Millar and artists Dave Johnson and Killian Plunkett.

In the comic, the Man of Steel's iconic S chest symbol is replaced by the hammer and sickle of the communist iconography. "Superman: Red Son" will be released on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital download in early 2020.

