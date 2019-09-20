Ryan Phillippe and Billie Lourd to guest star in ‘Will & Grace’ final season

Actors Ryan Phillippe and Billie Lourd have been roped in to make a guest appearance in the upcoming final season of NBC's "Will & Grace". According to NBC, Phillippe will be playing himself, while Lourd will play Fiona, a character described as "an edgy, self-confident modern woman who's outspoken and irreverent."

"Will & Grace" co-creator Max Mutchnick revealed on Instagram that Lourd's character is the granddaughter of Bobbi Adler, who was played on the show by Debbie Reynolds, Lourd's real-life grandmother. "It's Hollywood royalty on the 'Will & Grace' stage this week. I loved Debbie, I loved Carrie and I love this apple who did not fall far from her trees," Mutchnick wrote on his post.

Reynolds appeared as Grace's mother, Bobbi Adler, on 10 episodes of the sitcom's original run. She died in December 2016 at age 84, just a day after the death of her daughter, actor Carrie Fisher. "Will & Grace" final season will premiere in 2020.

