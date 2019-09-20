Dragons to feature in ‘Game of Thrones’ spin-off, confirms George RR Martin

"Game of Thrones" writer George R R Martin has confirmed that the mighty dragons will be returning for the proposed Targaryen spin-off. Soon after the reports that HBO is close to ordering a pilot episode for the spin-off, Martin took to his personal blog to share further details about the project.

"I can say that there will be dragons. Everyone else has said that, so why not me?" he wrote. He, however, clarified that the spin-off has not yet been confirmed by HBO, and he is still hoping a pilot episode will be ordered by the network.

"I do want to point out that 'moving closer to a pilot order' is NOT the same thing as 'getting a pilot order.' Would that it were. This is encouraging, this is exciting, but don't buy the couch just yet. When HBO actually gives us a pilot order, you will hear me shouting it from the rooftops. "A series order, and I'll be shouting even louder. But we'll see. Right now all the signs are good, but nothing is confirmed."

The proposed spin-off will be based on Martin's novel "Fire & Blood", which is set 300 years before the events of "Game of Thrones". The epic fantasy saga concluded in April this year following a eight-season-long run.

