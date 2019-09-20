Lilly Singh holds wage gap-inspired workout class on her show 'A Little Late'

Forget the thigh gap. Lilly Singh has found a new exercise method for women, inspired by the wage gap. She demonstrated the exercise video on the latest episode of her show "A Little Late" where she encouraged women to get their heart rate pumping and blood boiling by reminding themselves instances of sexism in their workplace.

Inspired by '80s exercise videos, the segment was a timely reminder of how women face casual sexism in their day-to-day work life while earning less than their male colleagues. "Today I'm gonna be doing an epic workout for one of the biggest problem areas all women have, the wage gap. I'm gonna take you through my favorite moves to decrease that gap and get those thick, desirable wages," Singh said.

"Think about that man in your office who does the same exact job as you, but makes way more money. That makes my heart rate go way up," she said while instructing two of her women companions. She then led the women in doing squats.

"Make sure your butt is clenched tight. Just as tight as your jaw when you found out Kyle got that promotion over you despite the fact that he never graduated from high school and spends half the day playing Candy Crush while sitting on the toilet," she said. Lilly also pointed out how male colleagues are not considered aggressive for asking an increase in their salary while a woman demanding a raise will be called a "b***h".

She then told the women to run in the same place, "Just like you're not getting anywhere in your career." At the end of the class, Singh promoted other workouts inspired by women's issues, including "Cat Call Cardio Burn," "PMS Punching Bag" and "Abortion Rights Ab Attack." PTI BK BK

