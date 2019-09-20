Colin Trevorrow said no to big Marvel movie because 'you need someone who loved this growing up'

Filmmaker Colin Trevorrow has revealed he once had a discussion with Marvel Studios to come on board to direct "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie but passed on the offer as he felt he would not be able to do justice with the story. The "Jurrasic World" director said he was never into comic books while growing up and hence felt he was not the right person for the job.

"I met on 'Guardians of the Galaxy' long, long ago. Yeah, very early. It was a great conversation. I was not a comic book kid. That wasn't my thing. I was a Star Wars kid, an Indiana Jones kid, a Spielberg kid – that was my thing," he told The Empire Film Podcast. "It was a great conversation, but a little bit more of a personal understanding of, you need someone who loved this growing up. (They) should be the ones directing these movies. You've gotta live and breathed it in the way that I did Jurassic and these films that I get to be involved in now," Trevorrow added.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise finally went to James Gunn, who will soon start working on the third installment in the franchise.

