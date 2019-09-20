International Development News
Reuters London
Updated: 20-09-2019 14:51 IST
Comedy Central and Channel 5 shows to join Britbox streaming service - ITV

Image Credit: Twitter (@Variety)

Television boxsets from Viacom-owned Channel 5 as well as British comedies from Comedy Central UK will appear on Britbox, a new British joint venture video streaming service from the BBC and ITV, ITV said on Friday.

"The deal brings high quality factual and entertainment content from Channel 5 plus original British comedies from Comedy Central UK," ITV said in a statement.

