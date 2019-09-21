It's a proud moment: Ranveer Singh on 'Gully Boy's Oscar entry

As Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' was announced as India's official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards on Saturday, Ranveer Singh said the moment is a "proud" one for everyone associated with the film. "It's a proud moment for our entire team. I'm especially proud of and happy for Zoya! -- 'Gully Boy' is her (Tiger) baby, and I am blessed to have been a part of her maverick vision," said the actor who took home IIFA's best actor trophy on Wednesday.

Ranveer also expressed his emotions towards the film which drew inspiration from the lives of Mumbai street rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy. "Gully Boy echoed the voice of the streets. It will always be one of my most personal films. As always, I will keep striving towards making the flag of Hindi cinema fly high. I'm very happy that the passionate hard work that our cast and crew put into creating 'Gully Boy' is reaping rewards," said the 34-year-old actor.

In the end, the actor expressed desire of making "significant mark on the world stage [Oscars]" with "the love and support of our beloved audience." The actor also thanked the Film Federation of India and his fans in a statement he posted on Twitter.

Other than India's official entry for Oscars, Ranveer and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gully Boy' has received a number of accolades including the NETPAC Award for Best Asian Film at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, South Korea; and Best Film at the Indian Festival of Melbourne in August this year. (ANI)

