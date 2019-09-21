'13' Broadway musical coming to Netflix as family film

Netflix is working on a family film adaptation of the millennial Broadway musical "13". Tony Award-winner Jason Robert Brown will be composing the music for the film.

Robert Horn is set to adapt the script based on the book he co-wrote with Dan Elish. Tamra Davis is attached to direct, the streaming platform revealed in a press release.

The story follows young Evan Goldman who moves from New York City to small-town Indiana, grappling with his parents' divorce and prepares for his impending Bar Mitzvah, and navigates the complicated social circles of a new school. The Broadway version, which ran for 105 performances between 2008-2009, featured the first and only all-teenager cast and band and marked the professional debuts of Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies.

