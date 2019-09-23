Bengali films must be given priority in screening during Durga Puja

With four Bengali movies being released this Durga Puja, actors Prosenjit Chatterjee and Rudranil Ghosh feel films of the language must get priority in screening at theatres and multiplexes. The four Bengali films to be released are Srijit Mukjherji's 'Gumnaami', Kamaleswar Mukherjee's 'Password', Arindam Sil's 'Mitin Masi' and Sayantan Ghosal's 'Satyanweshi Byomkesh'.

Prosenjit Chatterjee, who will essay the lead role in 'Gumnaami', a film on the disappearance of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, said he is worried that a Bollywood film, which will be released during the puja, may "eat into" the audiences of the Bengali releases of the time. "We must protect the interest of all the four films.

Multiplexes and single screens must give priority to Bengali releases during the puja," he said. Echoing Chatterjee's concern, Rudranil Ghosh said, "I want audiences to watch all the Bengali releases this puja, but the main cause of worry is the release of a Hindi film during the period." While 'Mitin Masi', starring Koel Mallick, is the tale of a fictional lady detective inspired by a Suchitra Bhattacharya novel, 'Satyanweshi Byomkesh', starring Parambrata Chatterjee and Rudranil Ghosh, is adapted from Saradindu Bandyopadhyay's story 'Mogno Moinak'.

'Password', touted as the first Bengali cybercrime thriller, will see the cast of actors Dev and Parambrata Chatterjee in the two main roles.

