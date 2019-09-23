Bill Hader wins best actor Emmy for 'Barry'

Actor-writer Bill Hader has won second consecutive best lead actor in a comedy series Emmy for his performance in HBO's "Barry" . Co-created by Hader and Alec Berg, "Barry" stars Hader as a hitman who takes a left turn when he discovers he has an unrequited passion for acting. As he works through a list of hits and juggles nefarious assignments, he takes acting classes and deals with those who force him to confront the crossroads he has reached in life.

In his acceptance speech, the actor thanked Berg for helping him mould his performance. "The person I actually go to is my friend and co-creator, Alec Berg. And usually after a take, I go over to Alec and I'll go, 'What do you think?'. And I get one of two responses. It's either, 'We should move on,' or, 'We should go again.'

"So I want to thank you for moulding my performance. And I don't know where I'd be without you. Alright, love you man," Hader said. The actor was nominated alongside Anthony Anderson ("Black-ish"), Don Cheadle ("Black Monday"), Ted Danson ( "The Good Place" ), Michael Douglas ("The Kominsky Method") and Eugene Levy ("Schitt's Creek").

Hader was also nominated in the writing and directing categories for the series, which received 17 nominations in all.

