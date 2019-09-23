International Development News
Will Arnett boards BBC soccer comedy 'The First Team'

PTI Los Angeles
Updated: 23-09-2019 15:33 IST
Actor Will Arnett has joined the cast of BBC soccer comedy "The First Team" from the creators of "The Inbetweeners", Iain Morris and Damon Beesley. According to Deadline, the six-part series follows the misadventures of three young soccer players and Arnett will play their eccentric American chairman.

Shaquille Ali-Yebuah, Jack McMullen and Jake Short are playing the role of the three players. Produced by Morris and Beesley's indie Fudge Park banner, the comedy is currently filming.

"We're so lucky to be working with such an incredible bunch, some new faces and some we've worked with over the years, all making us laugh enormously," Morris and Beesley said in a statement. BBC Studios is financing the project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

