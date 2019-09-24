People News Roundup: Oprah picks slavery novel for Apple TV book venture, says done with talk shows

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Oprah picks slavery novel for Apple TV book venture, says done with talk shows

Oprah Winfrey on Monday announced the first pick of her revamped popular book club with Apple's new television streaming service but made clear she had no plans to return to hosting a regular TV talk show. Winfrey, one of the most influential women in U.S. television, chose "The Water Dancer" by critically acclaimed author Ta-Nehisi Coates, his debut novel about slavery.

Also Read: BRIEF-Apple Says Oprah Winfrey Will Partner With Co To Build A Global Book Club First Author Interview Premieres Exclusively On Apple TV+ Nov. 1

(With inputs from agencies.)