People News Roundup: Tom Hanks to get lifetime award at Golden Globes

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

UK's Harry and Meghan dance with mental health mentors on Cape Town beach

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan danced and chanted with a group of mental health mentors at Cape Town's Monwabisi beach on Tuesday, on the second day of their ten-day Africa tour. The royal couple visited the Waves for Change project, which grew from a small surfing club started in Masiphumelele township in 2009, and which helps young people from poor and violent communities develop trust and confidence through surfing.

Tom Hanks to get lifetime award at Golden Globes

Tom Hanks, one of Hollywood's most beloved actors, is to add another honor to his name with a lifetime achievement award from the organizers of the Golden Globe awards. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) said on Tuesday it would present the prolific actor and producer with its Cecil B. DeMille award at the Golden Globes ceremony in Beverly Hills on Jan. 5.

Oprah picks slavery novel for Apple TV book venture, says done with talk shows

Oprah Winfrey on Monday announced the first pick of her revamped popular book club with Apple's new television streaming service but made clear she had no plans to return to hosting a regular TV talk show. Winfrey, one of the most influential women in U.S. television, chose "The Water Dancer" by critically acclaimed author Ta-Nehisi Coates, his debut novel about slavery.

Searches carried out at Paris home of Epstein and at model agency

French authorities have carried out searches at the Paris property of deceased sex offender and U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein, and at a model agency of one of his alleged acquaintances, said a source from the Paris prosecutor's office. The source, who was confirming an earlier report from France Info radio, said the searches were now over.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-UK's Harry and Meghan dance with mental health mentors on Cape Town beach

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)