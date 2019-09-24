Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are learning parenting strength

Royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who are currently on their 10-day tour to South Africa opened up about learning the art of parenting. They took part in a group mindfulness activity at a beach in South Africa on Tuesday alongside 'Waves for Change', an organization that supports local surf mentors to provide mental health services to vulnerable young people living in under-resourced communities, reported People.

During a powerful session in which the participants had to identify their strength and meditate about it, Meghan expressed that the two are currently learning the strength of parenting. Ash Heese, a manager for Waves for Change said, "She laughed and said, parenting is a new strength that she and Harry are learning."

Heese added: "She said, 'He's the best dad,' and [Harry] said, 'No, she's the best mom.' " The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan became parents for the first time in May when they welcomed their son Archie to the world. They have since been settling into life as new parents.

"It's magic. It's pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I'm really happy," Meghan said soon after the birth of her son. Harry added at the time: "It's great. Parenting is amazing. We're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy."

The new parents traveled to South Africa with Archie on Monday, marking the almost 5-month-old's first official royal tour. (ANI)

