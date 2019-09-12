Prince Harry follows Meghan Markle's footsteps, breaks royal tradition

Nearly a year back, Meghan Markle made headlines for a minor royal gaffe and now her husband Prince Harry is following her footsteps by breaking the same tradition. Contrary to usual practice, the Duke of Sussex closed his own car door while attending the fifth anniversary of the Invictus Games, reported E! News.

As per the rules, the 34-year-old was supposed to let a member of the royal household open and shut the door for him, as it has been the tradition since the invention of cars and carriages. Royal observers were vigorously protesting over the Duke of Sussex flouting royal traditions, especially in the wake of the controversy surrounding him and his wife.

However, fans of the royal couple are hailing the gesture as a sign of Harry's "humble" nature. Meghan and Harry have been under intense scrutiny for a while now. Most recently, the pair drew flak after they took a trip to France on Elton John's private jet. The royal couple was criticised because, just a week prior, Harry claimed that they would only have two kids in order to conserve the resources the earth still has.

"I've always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation," he said. The statement was termed as hypocritical since flying in a private jet is very harmful to the environment. However, Elton claimed that it was necessary to maintain "a high level of much-needed protection" for Meghan, Harry and their son Archie Harrison.

Meghan's A-list friends, including Ellen DeGeneres, also defended their decision to ditch commercial flights. "Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you're trying to do is make the world better," Ellen shared.

Later this month, Meghan and Harry will be jetting off for their first royal tour as a family of three. The royal couple will take Archie to Cape Tape Town, South Africa, on September 23. Although there's no confirmation as for when the royal fans can expect to see their son, the first scheduled stop of the pair's visit is to a township.

They will leave their little son, who was born on May 6, with his nanny as they start the official first leg of the tour. (ANI)

