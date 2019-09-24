Dadasaheb Phalke award a 'befitting tribute' to Bachchan: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the Dadasaheb Phalke award to Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is a "befitting tribute to the Bollywood legend. Shah also said Bachchan's contribution to Indian cinema cannot be put in words.

"The prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward is a befitting tribute to this legend. May you continue to serve the Indian Film industry with your versatile acting. Many congratulations @SrBachchan," Shah tweeted. Bachchan, one of the most influential stars of his generation, was on Tuesday named the Dadasaheb Phalke award recipient for the year 2018 for his contribution to the Indian film industry.

