Humbled by generosity: Amitabh Bachchan on Dadasaheb Phalke win

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday said he was short of words to express his gratitude after he was named Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient for 2018. The 76-year actor, who completes 50 years in cinema, took to Twitter to share his response with fans.

"There is a paucity of words searching a response .. for the generosity of words that pour in.. I am but deeply grateful and most humbled .. my sincerest gratitude," Bachchan wrote. On Tuesday, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced the award for the Bollywood veteran. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is the highest recognition in Indian cinema. It was conferred upon late actor Vinod Khanna in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)