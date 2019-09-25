Tukatech Opens Latest High-Tech TUKAcenter in Bengaluru, India

Tukatech opens the doors to the latest TUKAcenter offering a complete array of "a-la-carte" services for Fashion design and development, providing the most-advanced fashion technology and industry knowledge for any type of apparel customer. Collaborating with Jagdish Chawla, Founder of Design Wolf Studio, this unique center goes beyond a full-service facility, providing customers a creative workspace for them to bring their concepts to life. Fashion professionals can take advantage of apparel CAD, 3D virtual sampling, sample cutting, and sewing. A communal microfactory concept will assist in the production of small runs.

This model of Bengaluru TUKAcenter will help startup companies, e-commerce companies, brands, and supply chains to come onto the same platform. The one-stop center offers services such as plotting, pattern making, grading, marker making, and sample making, and through to cut and sew and supply chain guidance. The five-story building designed for collaboration or private meetings offers desks and private meeting spaces.

"This is our 54th TUKAcenter being opened in a city known as Indian Silicon Valley, where most of the e-commerce companies and major US and European apparel brands are headquartered. These services will help almost all these companies that need technical services without the need for hiring specialists and purchasing equipment," says Ram Sareen, Chairman and CEO of Tukatech.

"The TUKAcenter is a dream come true for a lot of startup companies who could not afford the technology, or don't have the technical know-how, or the guidance they need. This center provides so many people so many services that it should just create more legendary followers," continues Sareen.

"We've been working with Tukatech for many years and know how tech-forward their solutions are. What attracted us to becoming a TUKAcenter was the industry knowledge Tukatech has, and their reputation in the industry to be the lead solutions provider," comments Jagdish Chawla, Bengaluru TUKAcenter partner.

TUKAcenter Bengaluru Information:

No. 26 KHBCS, Rajgopalnagar Peenya, Bangalore India

+919972366414

http://linkedin.com/in/chawlajagdish

About Tukatech, Inc.:Tukatech is the garment and apparel industry's leading provider of end-to-endfashion software and garment manufacturing technology solutions. Founded in 1995 by garment-industry veteran Ram Sareen, Tukatech offers award-winning 2D pattern making, grading, and marker-making software, automated marker making software, 3D sample making/virtual prototyping software, as well as garment plotters, and automatic spreaders and cutters for production. All systems include unlimited training, consulting, process engineering, and implementation of our technologies. The capability of Tukatech's technology remains unparalleled in the fashion industry. For more information visit: https://tukatech.com/