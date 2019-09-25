Jenna Dewan expecting child with Steve Kazee

Actors Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee are soon to become parents. The couple, who are expecting their first child together, took to Instagram to share the news.

"Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me @stevekazee you are a gift from above and I couldn't be more excited to be expanding our family together... Thank you guys for all the love," Dewan, 38, wrote. She also shared a photo of her and six-year-old daughter Everly, who she shares with former husband, actor Channing Tatum.

Kazee, 43, said he could not have found a better person to build a family with. "The past year and a half have brought so many things into my life that have filled me with the deepest of gratitude... Jenna also brought with her one of the greatest gifts one could ever imagine... her beautiful daughter," he wrote.

"I have learned so much about parenting already from watching how amazing Jenna is with her and Evie has taught me so much about what it means to love and communicate with a child and I can't wait to give her a sibling and make our little family a little bit bigger," he added. She started dating Kazee in October 2018, six months after Dewan and Tatum announced separation.

