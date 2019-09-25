'Fleabag' creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge signs overall deal with Amazon

"Fleabag" creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, whose dark comedy won four Emmys, has inked an overall content deal with Amazon Prime Video. Waller-Bridge will create and produce exclusive new television content for Amazon Studios for their streaming platform Amazon Prime Video, the company’s flagship streaming service.

Variety quoted sources to say that the deal was USD 20 million a year. "I'm insanely excited to be continuing my relationship with Amazon,” Waller-Bridge said in a statement.

"Working with the team on 'Fleabag' was the creative partnership dreams are made of. It really feels like home. I can't wait to get going!” "'Fleabag" has been called one of the best shows of the year and helped Waller-Bridge win Emmys for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Writing for a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Comedy Series on Sunday. The show's director Harry Bradbeer won the Emmy for Best Directing for Comedy.

Fans had hoped for a third season of "Fleabag" but Waller-Bridge has confirmed that she won't revisit the story despite the show's massive success.

