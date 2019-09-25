'To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before' star Lana Condor visits Mumbai

Lana Condor, the lead star of Netflix's romantic drama "To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before" spent some quality time in the city by exploring its streets. The actor, who rose to popularity with her role of Lara Jean and is set to return for the film's sequel, visited Mumbai for the first time last week after wrapping the shooting of the third installment.

"This is my first trip to India and Mumbai has been such a delight. I immediately felt at home and loved the vibe of this city. The food and culture caught my attention and the people here are so warm and welcoming," she said in a statement. The actor took a walk on Marine Drive all the way up to the Gateway of India, got her pictures clicked in the trademark Shah Rukh Khan pose and indulged in some street shopping.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)