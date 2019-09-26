'Charlie's Angel' release date in India finalised

After piquing the curiosity of fans with cryptic posts earlier in June, Naomi Scott, Kristen Stewart, and Ella Balinska have finally revealed the release date of their much-awaited film 'Charlie's Angels' reboot in India. The film which is slated to hit the theatres in English and Hindi will release on November 15.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle along with the poster of the film. In the poster, the three ladies who are set to steal the hearts of fans with their unseen avatar. The intriguing poster shows Kristen standing on top of the league followed by Ella in the middle, with guns in both hands and standing at the last spot was Naomi.

The poster describes the tri as "unseen," "undivided" and "unstoppable." The film is directed by Elizabeth Banks.

Apart from the actor, another set of trio Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey are seen featuring in the latest track 'Don't Call Me Angel' from the film which is garnering several likes on social media from the fans. The latest track is directed by Hannah Lux Davis, the mastermind behind some of the most memorable videos, including Demi Lovato's 'Sorry Not Sorry' and Kacey Musgraves' 'High Horse.'

The song revolves around a trio of detectives, the Angels, as they join forces to protect the world under the guidance of the mysterious Charlie. Apart from the main leads, the film also stars Sir Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Tucker, Noah Centineo, Sam Claflin and Djimon Hounsou. (ANI)

