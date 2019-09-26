People News Roundup: Britain's Prince Harry travels to Botswana for next leg of Africa tour

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Britain's Prince Harry travels to Botswana for next leg of Africa tour

Britain's Prince Harry was due to travel to Botswana on Thursday to visit conservation and health projects on the next leg of his family's southern African tour. Harry, his wife Meghan and their four-month-old son Archie landed in South Africa on Monday for their first overseas tour as a family.

Sick Kylie Jenner pulls out of Paris fashion week

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner on Wednesday pulled out of Paris Fashion Week where she was due to launch a new cosmetics line with French luxury brand Balmain. Jenner, 22, said on Twitter that she was sick and unable to travel to Paris to launch the collection as planned on Friday with Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing.

Archbishop Tutu hails Prince Harry and Meghan as caring couple while baby Archie beams

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Desmond Tutu hailed Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan as "genuinely caring" people when the royal couple visited the former archbishop along with their four-month-old son Archie in Cape Town on Wednesday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have recently been the subject of scurrilous articles in Britain's tabloid media which have accused them of being overly politically correct and contrasted their globe-trotting lifestyle with their stand on climate change.

Placido Domingo ends Met Opera career while disputing sexual misconduct accusations

Opera singer Placido Domingo on Tuesday dropped out of a performance at the Metropolitan Opera in New York while disputing accusations of sexual misconduct leveled by several women in the classical music world. Domingo, one of the world's leading tenors, was due to appear in "Macbeth" on Wednesday. Both he and the Met Opera said he would not perform there again.

Harry and Meghan dance with youth mentors, visit Cape Town mosque

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan danced with a group of mentors who teach vulnerable youngsters from townships to swim and surf, then visited South Africa's oldest mosque in Cape Town on Tuesday, the second day of their Africa tour. The royal couple visited the Waves for Change project, which grew from a small surfing club started in Masiphumelele township in 2009, and which helps young people from poor and violent communities develop trust and confidence through surfing at Monwabisi beach. Amazon brings Samuel L.

Jackson's voice to Alexa and announces voice-controlled glasses

Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday said actor Samuel L. Jackson and other celebrities will voice speech for the company's virtual assistant Alexa, while the voice aid will also be built into a new wearable line of earbuds, eyeglasses, and a ring. The news, along with announcements of a new range of voice-controlled Echo speakers, a multilingual mode for Alexa and an additional privacy feature for deleting voice recordings regularly, underscores the investment the world's largest online retailer is putting into voice-controlled computing, a new area of technology in which it is competing against Alphabet Inc's Google Assistant and Apple Inc's Siri.

