Google 21st Birthday, Doodle takes viewers back to 20 years old computer

Google will turn 21 on September 27, 2019. In other words, tomorrow is Google's 21st Birthday. Google has already released its own birthday doodle in advance to celebrate.

The recently released doodle by Google to celebrate its 21st Birthday depicts a desktop computer, which takes the viewers back to 1998 and the old Google home page, search bar and logo.

21 years ago, two Stanford Ph.D. students, Sergey Brin and Lawrence (Larry) Page, published a paper about launching a prototype of a "large-scale search engine."

"We chose our systems name, Google, because it is a common spelling of googol, or 10100 and fits well with our goal of building very large-scale search engines," the students wrote.

Today, Google operates all over the world in over 100 languages, answering trillions of search queries each year.

Together Sergey Brin and Larry Page own about 14 percent of its shares and control 56 percent of the stockholder voting power through supervoting stock. They incorporated Google as a California privately held company on September 4, 1998 in California. Google was then reincorporated in Delaware on October 22, 2002.

An initial public offering (IPO) took place on August 19, 2004, and Google moved to its headquarters in Mountain View, California, nicknamed the Googleplex. In August 2015, Google announced plans to reorganize its various interests as a conglomerate called Alphabet Inc.