Samuel L Jackson to voice for Alexa

Veteran Hollywood actor Samuel L Jackson is lending his iconic voice to Amazon's Alexa. Jackson is the first celebrity to voice for the virtual assistant.

According to the company's website, the Marvel Cinematic Universe star's voice will be able to provide customers with jokes, weather updates, help playing music, setting alarms and timers, reminders, and information about his own life and career. Jackson, 70, will be available as the next Alexa celebrity voice option by the end of this year.

The introductory price is 99-cent (Rs 70), while the voice package will cost USD 4.99 (Rs 353). Users will be able choose whether or not they would like Jackson to use explicit language.

