Bachchan reciprocates with gratitude to Lata Mangeshkar for her congratulatory wishes

After Bollywood's nightingale Lata Mangeshkar congratulated legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan for prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the actor took to social media to express his gratitude. "Adarnia Lata Ji, in what words should I appreciate your feelings? I am unable to. Gratitude, gratefulness, and thanks seem so small. Seeking your blessings, significant and humble, Amitabh Bachchan" the 76-year-old actor tweeted.

On Tuesday, the ace singer, who has sung several songs for Bachchan's films like 'Abhimaan,' 'Zanjeer', wished him by penning a sweet message. "Namaskar Amitji. I am very happy to hear that you're receiving Dadasaheb Phalke's. I congratulate you very much. It is a historical event in itself to receive the award of the name of the father of the Indian pictorial creation to the great hero of Indian cinema. @SrBachchan," she wrote on Twitter.

Amitabh Bachchan, who was selected for prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award on Tuesday, has been bombarded with congratulatory messages from Bollywood celebrities. The announcement was made by the Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Other than Lata Mangeshkar, scores of celebrities congratulated the actor including Abhishek Bachchan, Rajnikanth, Asha Bhosle, AnilKapoor, KaranJohar, Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Arjun Kapoor, AyushmannKhurrana, Huma Qureshi, and KartikAaryan. Last seen onscreen in 'Badla', Bachchan is a recipient of four National Film Awards for his roles in 'Agneepath', 'Black', 'Paa' and 'Piku'. He made his acting debut in 1969 with 'Saat Hindustani.'

He was honoured with Padma Vibhushan - the country's second-highest civilian honour - in 2015. (ANI)

