Bruce Springsteen to release soundtrack album to 'Western Stars' film

Veteran singer Bruce Springsteen is set to release the "Western Stars" soundtrack album on October 25. Titled, "Western Stars – Songs From The Film" is a compilation of all of the live performances in the film, which centers on Springsteen performing his chart-topping "Western Stars" album at an intimate show in a historic barn in Stone Hill Farm in Colts Neck, New Jersey.

According to Variety, the soundtrack also includes a cover of Glen Campbell's classic "Rhinestone Cowboy". "Western Stars" movie, which is a "cinematic retelling" of Springsteen's first studio album in five years, premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.

The film is written and performed by Springsteen. Columbia Records will be releasing the soundtrack album.

